FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Siemens trims job cut plans for unit in Germany
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Siemens trims job cut plans for unit in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Siemens AG headquarters are seen in Munich, Germany August 15, 2016.Michaela Rehle

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has agreed with labor representatives to cut 1,700 jobs in Germany, fewer than originally planned, as part of a restructuring of its Process Industries and Drives unit, which has been hit by weak demand from the oil and gas sector.

A spokesman for the German engineering group said on Tuesday the cuts would take place over four years and there would be no compulsory redundancies.

Siemens had said in March it would cut around 2,500 jobs worldwide in areas related to the oil and gas, metals and mining sectors, of which about 2,000 would be in Germany.

It expects restructuring charges of 250-300 million euros ($281-$337 million) for the layoffs.

Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.