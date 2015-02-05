Siemens to cut over 7,000 jobs in reorganization: source

Joe Kaeser, chief executive of German industrial group Siemens addresses a news conference ahead of the annual shareholder meeting in Munich January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) plans to cut over 7,000 jobs worldwide as part of a reorganization under Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, a source familiar with the situation said.

About 3,000 of those jobs will be in Germany, the source said on Thursday.

Siemens, which had been expected to announce as many as 10,000 job cuts on Friday, declined to comment.

The trains-to-turbines group employs 343,000 people worldwide, of whom 115,000 are in Germany.