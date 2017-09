Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser gives an address during the Annual Press Conference in Berlin November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens expects research and development costs to eventually rise as a proportion of sales, from about 6 percent for the next few years, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“You have to assume that over time the R&D quota will probably rise,” Joe Kaeser told reporters and analysts at a capital markets day.