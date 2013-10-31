FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens CEO affirms has no plans to scrap Infrastructure unit
October 31, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

Siemens CEO affirms has no plans to scrap Infrastructure unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has no plans right now to dismantle its Infrastructure & Cities division, its chief executive reiterated in a company newsletter, brushing off a recent press report.

“I have already made it clear, numerous times, that changing the IC Sector structure is not a priority for me,” Joe Kaeser said in the newsletter distributed on Thursday.

Germany’s Manager Magazin reported earlier this month that Siemens planned to dismantle the Infrastructure & Cities division and was reviewing other businesses.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
