FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens sees full-year profit margin at bottom of range
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 30, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Siemens sees full-year profit margin at bottom of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Siemens logo is pictured on an office building of Siemens AG in Munich May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/Files

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) expects to reach the low end of its industrial profit target range of 10-11 percent over the full year, it reiterated after posting a 9.5 percent margin for the fiscal third quarter to end-June.

Chief Executive Joe Kaeser and Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said they had seen improvements in July that gave them confidence in meeting the target.

Kaeser said, however, Siemens was seeing “pockets of aggressive pricing behavior” in large turbines and medical imaging, and was being careful in its view of its business in China for the rest of the calendar year.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.