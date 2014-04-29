FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens says talks for Rolls-Royce unit are part of new strategy
#Deals
April 29, 2014 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens says talks for Rolls-Royce unit are part of new strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens’ (SIEGn.DE) talks with Rolls-Royce (RR.L) to buy a unit that makes gas turbines and compressors are part of a new strategy that the German engineering group will present on May 7, a spokesman said.

If talks are successful, Siemens’s supervisory board will discuss the matter in its meeting on May 6, he said.

Sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that Siemens was considering paying just under 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) for the Rolls-Royce (RR.L) unit. Rolls-Royce has confirmed the two companies are in talks.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

