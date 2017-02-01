FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens proposes former SAP boss Snabe as next chairman
February 1, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 8 months ago

Siemens proposes former SAP boss Snabe as next chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Former CEO of German software group SAP Jim Hagemann Snabe attends the company's balance sheet news conference in Frankfurt January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lmar Niazman

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - Top European engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) proposed former SAP (SAPG.DE) co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Snabe, a 51-year-old Dane who has been a Siemens supervisory board member since 2013, should take over from Gerhard Cromme after next year’s AGM.

He also holds directorships at software maker SAP (SAPG.DE), insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), shipping group Moeller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and audio equipment maker Bang & Olufsen (BO.CO)

Siemens said he intended to reduce the number of his supervisory board positions by 2018.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

