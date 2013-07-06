FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens, Swiss rail company Stadler mull joint venture: magazine
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

Siemens, Swiss rail company Stadler mull joint venture: magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Siemens AG company is pictured atop a factory in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Swiss rail company Stadler are considering a joint venture to bundle all business projects in short and long-distance traffic, Wirtschaftswoche reported, without citing the source of the information.

The chief executives of both companies have already had several discussions, the magazine reported on Saturday, adding that neither Siemens nor Stadler were willing to comment on possible cooperation.

Siemens, Europe’s biggest engineering firm whose products range from hearing aids to gas turbines, announced a massive savings drive late last year to close the gap with more profitable rivals such as U.S.-based General Electric Co (GE.N) and Switzerland’s ABB ABBN.VX.

Close cooperation with Stadler would help Siemens’s cost-cutting efforts, Wirtschaftswoche said, adding the talks were initiated by Stadler CEO Peter Spuhler.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.