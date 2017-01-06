FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Siemens chief does not expect to be put under pressure by Trump
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 6, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 7 months ago

Siemens chief does not expect to be put under pressure by Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser gestures during the annual news conference in Munich, Germany November 10, 2016.Michaela Rehle

SEEON, Germany (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) chief Joe Kaeser said on Friday he does not expect the German engineering group to come under pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Kaeser made the comments after Trump singled out Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and threatened to slap punitive tariffs on its Mexico-built cars.

Turning to Britain's plans to leave the European Union, Kaeser said the agreed timetable on Brexit must be stuck to. British Prime Minister Theresa May intends to launch by the end of March the two-year process of negotiating to leave the bloc.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.