6 months ago
Siemens to shut Danish wind blade factory, lay off 430 people
#Business News
February 15, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 6 months ago

Siemens to shut Danish wind blade factory, lay off 430 people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Siemens AG headquarters are seen in Munich, Germany August 15, 2016.Michaela Rehle

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will close a factory making blades for wind turbines in Engesvang in Denmark and cut 430 jobs, as it is unable to expand the site to meet demand for bigger blades, the company said on Wednesday.

Siemens will instead focus on production of blades for wind turbines at two other plants in Denmark, spokesman Rasmus Windfeld said.

After the job cuts, Siemens will employ around 6,500 people in Denmark, which is more than the company employed a year ago, he said.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Susan Thomas

