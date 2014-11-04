FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens to write down wind turbines: SZ newspaper
November 4, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens to write down wind turbines: SZ newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens will take writedowns that may run into the hundreds of millions of euros at its wind-turbines business, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

Citing industry sources, the German broadsheet said the company would write down the business by a triple-digit million-euro amount because of quality issues.

Profit at Siemens’ wind power division plunged 60 percent in the first nine months of 2014 due to a low contribution from the high-margin offshore business, high production costs and charges for replacing defective bearings in onshore wind turbines.

Siemens, which declined to comment on the report, is due to report results for its full year to end-September on Thursday.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
