FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sientra says to resume selling its breast implant devices in U.S.
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 8, 2016 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Sientra says to resume selling its breast implant devices in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Breast implant maker Sientra Inc said it will resume selling all of its medical devices in the U.S. market from March 1, four months after it suspended sales of its breast implant devices to ensure technical compliance.

The company had put a hold on sales of its implants in October, citing some technical compliance issues at Brazilian contract manufacturer Silimed’s plant.

Sientra said on Monday it has also sent a letter to its surgeons informing them of the company’s market re-entry plans.

Shares of the company were up 22 percent in premarket trading.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.