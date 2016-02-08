Sientra says to resume selling its breast implant devices in U.S.

(Reuters) - Breast implant maker Sientra Inc said it will resume selling all of its medical devices in the U.S. market from March 1, four months after it suspended sales of its breast implant devices to ensure technical compliance.

The company had put a hold on sales of its implants in October, citing some technical compliance issues at Brazilian contract manufacturer Silimed’s plant.

Sientra said on Monday it has also sent a letter to its surgeons informing them of the company’s market re-entry plans.

Shares of the company were up 22 percent in premarket trading.