FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sierra Leone minister arrested after accused of raping student
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Sierra Leone minister arrested after accused of raping student

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FREETOWN (Reuters) - A deputy minister in Sierra Leone has been sacked and arrested after he was accused of raping a student in his office, state radio said on Wednesday, citing a statement from the president’s office.

Mamoudu Tarrawali, deputy minister for education, science and technology, was arrested in Freetown after the incident late on Tuesday, the radio said in a report announcing his sacking.

According to the radio station, the minister’s security detail heard shouting coming from Tarrawali’s office on Tuesday evening and they found him and a 16-year-old girl fighting.

She later filed a complaint at a police station near Tarrawali’s ministry, the radio reported.

Tarrawali has not commented on the accusations.

Sierra Leone is recovering from years of war, during which fighters were accused of raping thousands of women and girls.

Reporting by Christo Johnson; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.