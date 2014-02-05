Sierra Wireless reports quarterly loss as expenses rise

(Reuters) - Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO) (SWIR.O), a Canadian producer of wireless communication equipment, reported a quarterly loss after incurring higher research and development expenses.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $1.95 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, compared with a net profit of $15.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $118.6 million.