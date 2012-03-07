FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sigourney Weaver to make TV series debut on USA Network
March 7, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 6 years ago

Sigourney Weaver to make TV series debut on USA Network

Tim Kenneally

1 Min Read

Cast member Sigourney Weaver waves at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (TheWrap.com) - Sigourney Weaver has just joined the growing list of big-screen talent transitioning into small-screen projects.

The “Avatar” actress has signed on for USA Network’s series “Political Animals,” the network said today. In her series TV debut, Weaver will play Elaine Barrish, a divorced former First Lady and current Secretary of State who throws herself into the job after recovering from the dissolution of her marriage and losing the presidential nomination.

James Wolk, of “Lonestar” and “Happy Endings,” will play her son Doug, who serves as her chief of staff. “Parenthood” actress Brittany Ishibashi also stars as Doug’s fiancee.

The mini-series, from Greg Berlanti (“Brothers & Sisters” and Laurence Mark (“Dreamgirls”), will be six hours in duration, with a premiere slated for this summer.

Editing By Zorianna Kit

