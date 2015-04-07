FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saint-Gobain extends Sika agreement with Burkard family
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 7, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Saint-Gobain extends Sika agreement with Burkard family

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A file photo shows the company's logo of Swiss chemicals group Sika on an office building in Zurich December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French building materials company Saint-Gobain (SGOB.PA) said it has extended an agreement with the Burkard-Schenker family that would see it take control of Switzerland’s Sika SIK.VX in order to give it time to complete the deal in the face of opposition.

The French group agreed in December to buy from the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4 percent of Sika’s voting rights, enough for control and a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.

The Swiss chemicals firm’s management and many shareholders have objected to the move, arguing that Saint-Gobain is abusing the company’s bylaws and that the extra voting rights are not transferable.

“Saint-Gobain is determined to go through with this transaction and is engaged in a long-term strategy,” a spokeswoman for the group said. “We can be patient if we need to.”

The French company said the agreement with the family relating to the sale of the shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding, which holds a controlling stake in Sika, had now been extended by at least six months until June 30, 2016, with an option to extend it further.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and James Regan; Editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.