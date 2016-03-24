Sikhs display horsemanship, bravery at Hola Mohalla festival

Thousands of Sikhs celebrated the annual spring festival of Hola Mohalla on Thursday with displays of horsemanship, bravery and sword fights.

Hola Mohalla, which coincides with the Hindu Holi festival of colors, marks the transformation of the Sikh community into a martial fraternity by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th leader of the Sikhs.

“This is the first time I am here in Anandpur Sahib and it is a very spectacular experience for us - once in a lifetime experience,” said Avinash Kaur, a Canadian national who attended the festival.