U.S. DOJ starts criminal probe into Sikorsky Navy contract

An aircraft technician assembles an S-76D helicopter at Sikorsky Global Helicopters in Coatesville, Pennsylvania October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has informed Sikorsky Aircraft that it has started a criminal investigation into allegations the helicopter maker overbilled the U.S. Navy for a contract, Sikorsky’s parent company, United Technologies Corp, said on Friday.

The Justice Department told Sikorsky of the probe on July 13, and requested that Sikorsky and two subsidiaries produce documents, United Tech said in its quarterly securities filing.

The U.S. government is also seeking about $148 million related to the claims, United Tech said in the filing.

Disclosure of the probe follows United Tech’s announcement on Monday that it will sell Sikorsky to Lockheed Martin Corp for $9 billion.

”Sikorsky and its subsidiaries intend to cooperate fully in the investigation, which was discussed as part of the transaction with Lockheed Martin and is not expected to affect the close,” a United Technologies spokesman said in a statement.

Lockheed said in a statement: “We were made aware of the issue during our due diligence and negotiation process and we will continue to monitor the issue in close collaboration with UTC.”

The Navy awarded Sikorsky unit Sikorsky Support Services Inc (SSSI) a contract for fixed-wing turboprop training aircraft in 2006. SSSI subcontracted another Sikorsky unit, Derco Aerospace, to procure spare parts.

The government alleges that SSSI overbilled the Navy because Derco added profit and overhead costs to the price of the spare parts that it procured and sold to SSSI. United Tech had previously disclosed the allegations and that the U.S. government had filed a complaint in October.

The company said it believes Derco was lawfully allowed to add profit and overhead to the cost of the parts.

United Tech shares were off 1 percent at $100.10 on Friday morning. Lockheed was off 0.6 percent at $201.65 on a down day for the U.S. market broadly.