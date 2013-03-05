FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Silence Therapeutics gets German approval for cancer drug trial
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 5, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

Silence Therapeutics gets German approval for cancer drug trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biotech research and development company Silence Therapeutics said it received approval from German authorities for trials of its pancreatic cancer drug and was reviewing financing options for an aggressive expansion.

Shares in the company rose as much as 20 percent on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The trials will test Silence’s ATU027 compound, which prevents the spread of cancer from one organ to another, in combination with Gemcitabine, an anti-tumor drug.

Silence also said latest studies have shown that its new lipid formulation, DBTC, is effective for RNAi (ribonucleic acid interference) treatments to liver tissues.

The company said it was actively looking at an aggressive expansion of its platform, drug targets and key personnel.

Silence said the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) in Germany had encouraged the company to apply the trials as a combination therapy for a wide range of cancers.

Reporting By Abhirup Roy and Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.