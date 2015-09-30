Factbox: Mints struggle to keep up with silver coin demand

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Government mints around the world are struggling to keep up with unprecedented demand for silver coins, spurred by a drop in silver prices to six-year lows.

The mints in Canada, Austria and Australia have told Reuters they are rationing sales of silver bullion coins.

Following are updates from mints on their production and sales quotas:

ROYAL CANADIAN MINT:

The mint has been rationing sales of its silver Maple Leaf coins since July after record monthly sales, an official said. Sales have hit records in August and September.

Demand has been very strong in North America, Europe and Asia, with the U.S. market being the strongest, said Chris Carkner, executive managing director, sales, numismatics, bullion and refinery at the Canadian Mint.

AUSTRIAN MINT:

The Austrian Mint has been rationing sales of its Philharmonic silver coins and has increased production of silver blanks after higher-than-expected demand in July and August, a spokeswoman said.

It expects supplies to return to normal by mid-October.

Silver coin sales hit 1.19 million ounces in July, up from 203,900 ounces a year ago, and remained very high in August, at 983,500 oz versus 106,500 oz in August 2014, the mint said.

U.K. ROYAL MINT:

The U.K. Royal Mint has seen a 600-percent increase in sales of its silver 1 ounce Britannia coins so far this year on “unprecedented demand,” said Chris Howard, director of bullion at the Mint.

It is increasing production and has significant pre-orders for 2016-dated coins, he said.

PERTH MINT:

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western Australia, has begun rationing supply of a new line of coins this month as it is unable to keep up with robust demand, an official said.

It has sold over 2.5 million ounces of silver so far this month, which is a record and three and a half times more than August.

The official said most of the demand was coming from the United States and Europe although buying from Asia, particularly Hong Kong, was also good.

U.S. MINT:

The U.S. mint has been issuing a weekly sales quota for its flagship American Eagle silver coins since the end of July.

A spokesman said its Westpoint production facility is operating three shifts and paying staff overtime to meet demand.

The mint was forced to stop selling its popular silver coins for three weeks in July after selling out of inventory due to strong demand.

The U.S. Mint sold 14.26 million ounces of American Eagle silver coins in the third quarter, the highest on records going back to 1986.