Exclusive: Oil driller Silver Hill exploring sale - sources

(Reuters) - Silver Hill Energy Partners LLC is exploring a sale that could value the U.S. oil and gas company at more than $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said, in what could be one of the biggest deals in the oil patch this year.

With oil Clc1 hovering in the $40s per barrel and slowly approaching $50, dealmaking in the sector is thawing following two years of suppressed oil prices, as major oil companies gradually begin to restock oil inventories.

Silver Hill controls 40,000 contiguous acres (16,190 contiguous hectares) with 18,000 barrels per day of oil production, the people said on Wednesday.

The Dallas-based exploration and production company, owned by private equity firms Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP, Ridgemont Equity Partners and other investors, has been working with investment bank Jefferies LLC on a sale process, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential. Representatives for Silver Hill, Kayne Anderson and Ridgemont Equity Partners did not respond to requests for comment. Jefferies declined to comment.

Kayne Anderson initially backed Silver Hill's founder Kyle Miller in 2012, well before the downturn in the oil sector which began in June 2014. Ridgemont and other investors were brought into the company in January 2016.

If a deal were to come to fruition, it would underscore the attractiveness of the Delaware Basin, where Silver Hill's land is located. This is located in Loving and Winkler counties in Texas.

The Delaware basin has been the site of several deals so far this year. Earlier this week, PDC Energy Inc (PDCE.O) announced plans to acquire two other privately held Delaware Basin companies managed by Kimmeridge Energy Management Co for approximately $1.5 billion.

In July, privately held Luxe Energy LLC sold its Delaware basin assets for $560 million to Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.O).

A key merger that signaled that dealmaking in the oil patch may be returning took place in May, when Range Resources Corp (RRC.N) agreed to buy fellow natural gas producer Memorial Resource Development Corp MRD.O for about $3.3 billion in stock.

Since the price of oil leveled out this summer, many private equity-backed oil exploration and production companies have also been exploring initial public offerings instead of, or in conjunction with, outright sales.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Denver-based Extraction Oil & Gas LLC, an oil explorer and driller in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg basin, and Vantage Energy LLC, a natural gas exploration and production company, both backed by private equity firms, had each filed documents to ready them for IPOs.