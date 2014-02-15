FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Simon Cowell's girlfriend gives birth to boy in New York
#Entertainment News
February 15, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Simon Cowell's girlfriend gives birth to boy in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Judge Simon Cowell attends "The X Factor" season three premiere event in West Hollywood, California September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

(Reuters) - British TV and music mogul Simon Cowell, who had long said fatherhood was not in his plans, welcomed a son on Friday, his representative AnnMarie Thomson said.

The former “American Idol” judge’s girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, gave birth to the 6 pound, 7 ounce (2.9 kilograms) boy in New York. It is her second child and Cowell’s first.

Cowell, 54, who gained fame as an acid-tongued judge on television singing contests in the United States and his native Britain, has never married.

“I‘m not brilliant with babies,” Cowell told U.S. magazine Parade last October. “I never know what to do. But (once he’s older) I think I’ll be a good dad in terms of advice.”

Silverman’s pregnancy first came to light last year when her ex-husband filed for divorce in New York and naming Cowell as a co-respondent.

Cowell’s “The X Factor” contest was canceled last week by U.S. broadcaster Fox, and he said that he would return to the judges panel on its UK counterpart amid sagging ratings.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Writing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
