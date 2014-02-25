FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sina says Weibo daily active users up 4 percent to 61.4 million
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 25, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

Sina says Weibo daily active users up 4 percent to 61.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sina Corp (SINA.O) said on Tuesday the number of daily active users of its Sina Weibo microblog had risen 4 percent quarter-on-quarter to 61.4 million as of December.

The number of daily active users rose to 61.4 million from 59 million as of last September, Sina said on a conference call following the release of its fourth quarter earnings results.

September’s user number was revised down from 60.2 million reported after the firm’s third quarter earnings.

In January an official body reported that user numbers for Chinese microblogs, including Sina Weibo, had fallen 9 percent as people flocked to mobile messaging apps like Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (0700.HK) WeChat.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.