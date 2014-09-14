FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's air pollution index rises to unhealthy level: government website
September 15, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s air pollution rose to levels classified as “unhealthy” on Monday, the government’s National Environment Agency said on its website (www.haze.gov.sg).

The 3-hour Pollution Standards Index (PSI) in the city-state rose to as high as 113 at 6 a.m. local time (1800 EDT), and edged down to 111 in the latest reading an hour later.

A PSI reading above 100 indicates that air pollution has reached an “unhealthy” level. Singapore’s PSI level hit a record high of 401 in June 2013, when smoke from forests burning in Indonesia engulfed the city.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
