Avation places $130 million aircraft order with ATR
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Avation places $130 million aircraft order with ATR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chief Executive Officer of ATR, Patrick de Castelbajac (L), poses for photos with Executive Chairman of Avation PLC, Jeff Chatfield, after a signing ceremony on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Regional turboprop planemaker ATR, a joint venture between Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and Italy’s Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, signed a deal to supply five ATR 72-600 aircraft to Singapore-based lessor Avation PLC (AVAP.L).

The acquisition of the planes by Avation is valued at about $130 million, company officials said on Tuesday, the first day of the Singapore Airshow. Planemakers normally give discounts from list prices.

With the latest deal, Avation has increased its tally of firm orders of ATR-72s to 35 since its first purchase in 2011.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

