Bombardier in talks with carriers, hopes to win order by July

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier (BBDb.TO), buoyed by an order from Air Canada (AC.TO) for its CSeries jet, is in talks with several carriers including United Airlines (UAL.N) and hopes to seal a further win by July’s Farnborough Airshow, its sales chief said on Thursday.

Colin Bole, senior vice president for sales and asset management at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said at the Singapore Airshow that the CSeries could no longer be dismissed by rivals as an “orphan aircraft”, and denied that the sale of at least 45 jets to Air Canada was the result of government support for the Canadian planemaker.