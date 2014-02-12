FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pratt & Whitney signs deal with BOC Aviation to supply 15 engines for A320neos
February 12, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 4 years ago

Pratt & Whitney signs deal with BOC Aviation to supply 15 engines for A320neos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), has signed a deal with BOC Aviation to supply 15 engines for A320NEOs in 2017, Asia’s largest aircraft leasing company said.

“Last year we had 48 deliveries and we will roughly take the same number this year. We hope Pratt & Whitney engines will feature prominently in this,” said BOC Aviation chief executive Robert Martin.

BOC Aviation, owned by Bank of China, has 230 planes operated by 56 companies.

The companies did not disclose the value of the deal.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

