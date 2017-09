Qatar Airway's Chief Executive Officer, Akbar Al Baker speaks to journalists during a news conference on the second day of the Bahrain Air Show 2016 at Sakhir south of Bahrain, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney engines on Airbus’s A320neo planes have a lot of problems, the CEO of Qatar Airways said on Tuesday, adding the airline may cancel order for engines if the problems are not resolved.

Qatar Airways had set a deadline of a matter of months for Pratt to resolve the problems, CEO Akbar al-Baker said at the Singapore Airshow.