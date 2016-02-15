FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Airlines expects global economic weakness to dent premium traffic
February 15, 2016 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Airlines expects global economic weakness to dent premium traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) expects weakness in the global economy to impact its premium air traffic, the carrier’s chief executive officer said on Monday.

“We can expect that because the global economy isn’t looking good. Obviously, you should expect that it should have an impact on the premium traffic, but so far we are not seeing the impact in any material manner yet,” Goh Choon Phong told Reuters on the eve of the Singapore Airshow.

“We are still seeing the demand in this segment on our routes anyway, to be fairly strong,” he said.

SIA’s business model hinges on using its hub at Singapore’s Changi Airport to connect passengers within Asia and to Europe, Australia and the United States.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Miral Fahmy

