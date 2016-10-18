FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Driverless car in Singapore collides with truck, no injuries
October 18, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

Driverless car in Singapore collides with truck, no injuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A safety driver puts up his hands as his driverless car navigates a road in Singapore September 23, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A self-driving car being tested on Singapore public roads collided with a truck on Tuesday, the city-state's transport regulator said, adding that no one was hurt.

"The test vehicle was changing lane when it collided with a truck," the Land Transport Authority said in a Facebook post.

nuTonomy, which is developing and testing the technology, said the car was operating with two engineers onboard and traveling slowly.

Countries around the world are encouraging the development of autonomous technologies, and Singapore, with its limited land and workforce, is hoping driverless vehicles will encourage its residents to use more shared vehicles and public transport.

Singapore's testing of the technology is being closely watched as tech firms and automakers race to build self-drive cars and develop new business plans for what is expected to be a long-term makeover of personal transport.

Four different groups are testing driverless cars in a western Singapore district. The test routes open to participants was doubled to 12 km (7.4 miles) last month.

In September, ride-hailing firm Grab partnered with nuTonomy to allow some users to book driverless cars via its app.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
