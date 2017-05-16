Singapore airport terminal to reopen hours after rare closure

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Flights to terminal 2 in Singapore's Changi airport have resumed after a "small" fire led to its temporary closure on Tuesday.

The airport received "the all-clear for terminal 2 at about 10.00 pm (1400 GMT). Following this, flight operations ... have resumed progressively with a number of arrival flights using the terminal," officials said in a statement. It said about 40 flights were affected.

A fire broke out in a room holding air-conditioning equipment at the terminal, triggering a fire alarm at about 5:40 pm local time (0940 GMT) and prompting evacuation of the terminal, officials said.

After the fire was put out, authorities kept the terminal closed for safety reasons. Flights were moved to another terminal and passengers were warned about significant delays.

Changi Airport, one of the world's busiest airports, serves more than 100 airlines flying to some 380 cities in about 90 countries. It is expected to open its fourth terminal this year.

The "small" fire has been extinguished, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on its Facebook page, adding three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police earlier said they had been notified of the fire in the terminal's departures hall.