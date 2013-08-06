FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Squeaky-clean Singapore to replace head of anti-corruption unit
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 6, 2013 / 1:04 PM / in 4 years

Squeaky-clean Singapore to replace head of anti-corruption unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Squeaky-clean Singapore is to replace the head of its anti-corruption agency after a review panel found supervisory lapses that allowed a senior officer to allegedly siphon off some S$1.7 million ($1.34 million) in public funds over six years.

The Southeast Asian city-state, known for its tough laws, is widely regarded as having one of the world’s least corrupt governments. Transparency International ranked Singapore at number four it its latest global index, behind New Zealand, Denmark and Finland.

Eric Tan, who has led the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) since 2010, has been issued with a formal letter of warning for the lapses and has accepted responsibility, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“To maintain public trust and confidence in CPIB and to fully implement the review panel’s recommendations, the prime minister has decided that Mr Wong Hong Kuan, currently chief executive of the Singapore Workforce Development Agency, will succeed Mr Eric Tan as director CPIB when Mr Tan’s term ends on Sept 30,” it said.

The news of Tan’s impending departure comes a month after the head of CPIB’s field research and technical support branch, Edwin Yeo, was charged with misappropriating funds. Yeo’s case will be heard later this month.

According to media reports, Yeo lost some of the money gambling at the Marina Bay Sands casino, one of two multi-billion-dollar casino-resorts that opened in 2010 as part of efforts to boost Singapore’s tourism industry.

($1 = S$1.3)

Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.