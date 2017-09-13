FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five crew missing after dredger collides with tanker off Singapore
September 13, 2017 / 1:54 AM / in a month

Five crew missing after dredger collides with tanker off Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Four tug boats move a partially submerged Dominican-registered dredger safely into an area after a collision with an Indonesian-registered tanker in Singapore's territorial waters near Pulau Senang for a follow up underwater search operation off Singapore, in this undated handout photo released September 13, 2017. Maritime Port Authority of Singapore/Handout via REUTERS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Five crew members of a Dominican-registered dredger were missing after a collision with an Indonesian-registered tanker in Singapore’s territorial waters on Wednesday, Singapore’s Marine Port Authority (MPA) said.

The missing include four Chinese nationals and one Malaysian, the MPA said. Seven other Chinese nationals have been rescued, it said.

The dredger capsized and is currently partially submerged, while the tanker reported damage to her starboard, MPA said.

Singapore authorities are conducting search and rescue operations and the Singapore Navy has deployed three patrol craft. The Singapore Air Force has also deployed a helicopter to conduct an aerial search, the MPA said.

It said there had been no disruption to shipping traffic in the Singapore Strait.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

