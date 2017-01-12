FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Singapore deports eight Indonesians over security concerns
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 12, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 7 months ago

Singapore deports eight Indonesians over security concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has deported eight Indonesians due to security concerns, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday, as the island nation heightens its alert against potential Islamist militants.

The Indonesians, aged between 16 and 37, were deported on Tuesday after Singapore authorities found that one of them possessed images of Islamic State fighters and of a shoe bomb, the ministry said.

The eight were deported to Malaysia, the ministry said. It was not immediately clear why they were sent to Malaysia and the ministry was not immediately available for comment.

In December, Singapore said that it had deported the majority of about 70 foreigners it had investigated for suspected radicalism in the past two years, although none planned to carry out attacks in the city state.

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.