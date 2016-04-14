Singapore central bank drops appreciation to ease policy

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank on Thursday surprised markets by setting the rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar policy band at zero percent, and said the economy was projected to expand at a more moderate pace in 2016 than previously envisaged.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners, said the move was not a policy to depreciate the domestic currency, but did remove “the modest and gradual appreciation path” of its policy band.

Separately, the Ministry of Trade and Industry also released gross domestic product data showing the city-state’s economy stalled in the first quarter.

MARKET REACTION:

The Singapore dollar SGD=D3 fell to 1.3628 per the U.S. dollar, its weakest since March 29 after MAS policy decision.

COMMENTARYTIM CONDON, HEAD OF RESEARCH, ASIA, ING

”The Singapore economy is projected to expand at a more modest pace in 2016 than envisaged in the October policy review. MAS Core inflation should also pick up more gradually over the course of 2016 than previously anticipated, and is now likely to fall below 2% on average over the medium term.

”The MAS move seemed at odds with the upside surprise in 1Q16 GDP growth (1.8% YoY/0% QoQ SAAR, prior 1.8%/6.2%). However, the MAS explained that the headline strength was a one-off from a “temporary ramp-up in pharmaceutical production in January. The performance of the rest of manufacturing and the trade-related services sectors continued to be held down by sluggish external conditions.”

VANINDER SINGH, ECONOMIST AT RBS

”The MAS has changed its inflation focus compared to what it has been releasing accompanying the inflation numbers every month. The outlook is even more negative now.

”Overall I think that is what was reflected in the final outcome because the MAS is not looking at potential lgrowth its looking at weaker growth down the road.

“Going forward we do believe that the MAS has to look at core inflation more closely. It has not changed its focus today but that becomes a very strong likelihood. We’re looking towards the October meeting and at domestic developmentS to see if more might be needed down the road.”

SEAN CALLOW, SENIOR FX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SYDNEY”The Monetary Authority of Singapore returned to the neutral stance on SGD it adopted in the wake of the global financial crisis.

“This surprise move indicates a gloomy outlook for regional trade. As well as supporting USD/SGD near term, it should be noted with concern by the likes of the RBA and RBNZ.”

ANDY JI, ASIAN CURRENCY STRATEGIST COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA IN SINGAPORE

“MAS surprised with reducing the policy slope to zero. The slope was estimated to be around 0.50 percent, which means the latest easing was a very modest move.”The on-year 3 percent appreciation in SGDNEER was excessive to even the most optimistic outcome. The central bank however also said that ‘this is not a policy to depreciate the domestic currency, and only removes the modest and gradual appreciation path’. It is thus still stability trumps all for the MAS and the Fed’s delay helped as well.

“We have an existing short SGD/MYR position which we will hold. The SGDNEER is trading as of now at -0.50 percent, after hovering around its midpoint for the past weeks.”

KHOON GOH, SENIOR FX STRATEGIST, ANZ, SINGAPORE: ”It is definitely an easing. This is a surprise move to neutral in response to what they see as more modest growth this year and also they’re expecting core inflation to come in at the lower end of their target range. “I think it’s quite possible that ongoing downside risk to global growth and weakness in the U.S. dollar and the decline in the RMB effective exchange rate might have also prompted this easing move by MAS.”

TRINH NGUYEN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, EMERGING ASIA, NATIXIS

”The MAS looks at the NEER and it has appreciated 2.3 percent since they last met. The SGD has appreciated against almost everyone except the JPY and MYR.

”This is why they need to help the economy’s competitiveness and communicate to markets that they are not happy with the appreciation.

“The comment of neutral policy stance of zero percent appreciation is interpreted as easing. The economy didn’t expand in Q1 on a quarter on quarter basis so essentially flat. Services contracted and this is a trend we think will continue in Q2”

