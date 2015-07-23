Singapore's June consumer prices slip for eighth straight month

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s annual consumer prices fell for the eighth straight month in June, an outcome that could give the central bank room to ease policy if economic growth disappoints.

The all-items consumer price index (CPI) in June fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters survey. In May headline CPI fell 0.4 percent.

The smaller drop in annual headline CPI was due to factors such as larger increases in the costs of food and private transport costs, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said.

The MAS core inflation gauge rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier, up from a five-year low of 0.1 percent in May, due to a pick-up in services and food-related costs.

Core inflation excludes the prices of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies, and is the focus of monetary policy.

The drop in the core inflation rate to a five-year low in May, coupled with a contraction in Singapore’s economy in the second quarter, have put renewed focus on the possibility of a further easing of monetary policy later this year.

Tim Condon, head of research Asia for ING Bank in Singapore, said any further loosening of monetary policy will likely depend on the outlook for growth.

“Inflation is incapable of surprising at this point. They’ve slashed their forecasts and I think that’s it,” he said.

“People are now talking about them reducing the 2015 growth forecast...If they cut that, given the benign inflation outlook, that could argue for some increase in (monetary policy) accommodation.”

Condon expects the MAS will keep its monetary policy unchanged at the next scheduled policy review in October.

Services inflation in June rose slightly to 0.55 percent on year, compared with 0.46 percent in May, MTI and MAS said.

But accommodation costs in June fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier after a 2.5 percent drop in May.

MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon said on Tuesday the city-state was not facing deflation even though the headline consumer inflation rate was likely to stay negative on an annual basis throughout 2015, adding that the central bank was “very comfortable” with its current monetary policy settings.

In January, the MAS eased monetary policy, which is based on the exchange rate, saying the inflation outlook had “shifted significantly” due to sliding oil prices.