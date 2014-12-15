Singapore November exports seen expanding from year earlier: Reuters poll

The Parmis is loaded at a dock in Singapore in this file photo taken on February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas White

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports probably grew in November from a year earlier, when sales of pharmaceuticals were poor, with the comparison against a low base helping shipments recover from October’s contraction.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists was for a 3.7 percent rise in exports in November from a year earlier. In October, there was a 1.5 percent annual contraction.

In November 2013, non-oil domestic exports tumbled nearly 9 percent as pharmaceuticals exports almost halved from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, exports in November were forecast to have risen 0.2 percent, the poll showed. In October, overseas shipments rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent from the previous month.

Growth in Singapore’s manufacturing activity slowed in November after October’s strongest expansion in 3-1/2 years, as export orders for electronics products shrank, a private survey showed on Dec. 2.