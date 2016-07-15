FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Poll: Singapore June exports seen down on weak global demand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 15, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Poll: Singapore June exports seen down on weak global demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Part of an offshore drilling platform (R) is towed past a car carrier docked at Singapore port November 2, 2015.Tim Wimborne/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's exports are expected to have fallen in June on stubbornly weak global demand, a Reuters poll showed, underlining worries that Brexit could exacerbate the hit to shipments and put a choke-hold on the trade-dependent economy.

Non-oil domestic exports were predicted to slide 3.0 percent in June from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 11 economists.

In May, overseas shipments unexpectedly jumped 11.6 percent on-year fueled by gold and pharmaceuticals sales, but the positive surprise is largely seen as a blip and unlikely to be sustained given soft global demand.

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports in June were seen down 10.3 percent, the poll showed. That compared with a 16.8 percent jump in May.

Singapore's economy grew slightly slower-than-expected in the second quarter, keeping pressure on the central bank to further ease policy in the face of new growth risks from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Activity at local factories worsened slightly in June, shrinking for a 12th straight month on falling new orders and exports, a survey showed earlier this month.

Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.