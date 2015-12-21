FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore November all-items CPI seen falling for 13th month: Reuters poll
#Business News
December 21, 2015 / 1:19 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore November all-items CPI seen falling for 13th month: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers ride escalators in a mall in Singapore December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s all-items consumer price index was expected to fall fell on an annual basis for the 13th straight month in November, dented by lower housing costs, while core inflation probably inched higher, a Reuters poll found.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 13 economists was for the all-items consumer price index (CPI) to fall 0.7 percent in November on a year-on-year basis. Headline CPI declined 0.8 percent in October.

The poll also showed that the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s core inflation measure was seen as likely to rise 0.4 percent from a year earlier, after edging up 0.3 percent in October.

The central bank’s core inflation measure excludes changes in the price of cars and accommodation, which are influenced more by government policies.

As inflation has come down and economic growth has been sluggish, Singapore’s central bank has eased monetary policy twice this year, most recently in October.

Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Eric Meijer

