Singapore June factory output -0.3 pct year-on-year, bit weaker than expected
July 26, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Singapore June factory output -0.3 pct year-on-year, bit weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore June 28, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in June fell slightly more than expected from a year earlier, as sharp falls in marine and offshore engineering output and pharmaceuticals production offset a jump in electronics output.

Manufacturing output fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier in June, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed on Tuesday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey was for a contraction of 0.2 percent.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, factory output fell 2.5 percent in June, matching the median forecast in the Reuters survey.

Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
