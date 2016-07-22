FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Poll: Singapore June factory output seen falling after exports slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees are seen by their workstations at a printed circuit board assembly factory in Singapore June 28, 2016.Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in June likely declined from a year earlier, the first annual fall in four months, a Reuters poll showed, with recent weak exports underscoring the headwinds the economy faces from sluggish global demand.

The median estimate in the poll of 10 economists was for industrial output to have fallen 0.2 percent year-on-year in June. That would be the first contraction since February, when output fell 3.6 percent. In May, industrial production rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing output in June was forecast to have shrunk 2.5 percent after contracting 0.4 percent in May.

Singapore's exports skidded in June as shipments to China and Europe continued to contract, data showed this week, suggesting the trade-reliant economy may need more stimulus to support a fragile recovery in amid weak global demand and concerns over Brexit.

Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

