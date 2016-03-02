FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
March 2, 2016 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Singapore February factory activity shrinks to lowest since December 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Activity in Singapore’s factories in February fell to the lowest level in more than three years, a survey showed on Wednesday, in another sign of the headwinds the manufacturing sector faces from sluggish global demand.

The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management’s Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.5 in February, down from 49.0 in January and the lowest reading since December 2012.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction, while one above that suggests expansion.

“The contraction was attributed to lower new orders, a further drop in factory output, and lower employment,” the institute said in a statement.

The electronics sector PMI fell to 48.2, down from 48.5 in January.

Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

