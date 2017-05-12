SINGAPORE Singapore's retail sales rose in March by 2.1 percent from a year earlier, supported by sales activity at petrol service stations, data showed on Friday.

Total retail sales increased 2.1 percent from a year earlier, after falling in February by a revised 2.6 percent, the data from the Singapore Department of Statistics said. February's fall was the first in 6 months.

Retail sales at petrol service stations increased 11.3 percent from the year before. Retail sales in the food and beverages sector, however, slid 4.8 percent year on year.

Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from February, after a revised 2.5 percent increase in the previous month.

