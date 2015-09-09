Singaporeans debate safety net as economy changes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - As Singaporeans head into their first election since the passing of Lee Kuan Yew, one hot issue is something the city-state’s founding father disdained - whether a wider welfare safety net should be put in place.

Lee, who died in March, built Singapore as a model of self-reliance, where workers saved for health costs and their retirement, and family was the main support network with minimal state welfare.

But as Singapore’s population ages and the economy moves beyond the “tiger” phase of rapid growth powered by manufacturing, the question of what sort of safety net should be there for those left behind in the transition is being debated.

“Trying to give your kids a good education is not cheap nowadays and things are also expensive in Singapore,” said C.H. Chua, a taxi driver in his 50s.

“So I don’t dare to think about my retirement because I don’t have enough money to really think about it,” he said.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) has ruled Singapore since its independence in 1965, and is set to win Friday’s election to extend its half-century in power, helped by respect for Lee and the euphoria of the country’s 50th anniversary last month.

But it got a clear message at the 2011 poll from a record low vote, reflecting rising resentment towards imported workers, expensive housing as well as yawning wealth gaps, and has since shifted policy slightly to the left.

“I think minimizing the income gap is a huge problem that they need to fix,” said Gabriel, a 41-year-old who works in the IT industry, at a rally of the Workers’ Party, one of the main opposition parties. He declined to give his last name.

Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said at a PAP rally on Saturday the government took issues such as low-income workers and the need to care for the elderly “very seriously”.

There’s “more to be done,” he said.

FUNDING CHALLENGE

The government sees Singapore’s future in moving up the value chain in manufacturing and services, but the transition can be difficult for older, unskilled workers.

Existing measures include assistance for low-income earners and the disadvantaged, and subsidized housing.

But increased spending needs to be funded, and that could challenge Singapore’s status as a low-tax base for business.

The government says it has taken steps to raise the revenues it needs for the next five years. Analysts think that eventually, it may have to increase the value added tax rate.

“An ageing population and rising demands for more support from a more discerning citizenry must mean that government social spending on safety nets must rise,” said Manu Bhaskaran, CEO of Centennial Asia Advisors.

The proportion of the resident population aged 65 or over rose to 11.2 percent in 2014 from 7.8 percent in 2004.

Singapore plans to spend S$32 billion ($22.63 billion) on social development this year – 8 percent of its gross domestic product, up from 6.2 percent in 2011.

Some voters worry that enhanced welfare would undermine Singapore’s work ethic, one of Lee’s cornerstones.

“I think that the welfare state would breed a society with a sense of entitlement, which Singapore shouldn’t have,” said Jeffrey, a 30-year-old accountant, at a Workers’ Party rally. He declined to give his last name.

“We will not be where we are today without the desire to work hard.”