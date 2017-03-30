Emirates, Scoot planes damaged in Singapore

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two planes operated by Emirates [EMIRA.UL] and Singapore Airlines' wholly-owned, low-cost carrier Scoot were damaged at Singapore's Changi Airport [CHAP.UL] on Thursday.

Singapore newspaper The Strait Times, quoting a Scoot spokesman, reported a Scoot aircraft's left wing was damaged after it came into contact with an Emirates plane while taxiing to the airport's runway.

An Emirates spokesman confirmed to Reuters one of its aircraft bound for Dubai was slightly damaged as it pushed backed from the terminal, without elaborating.

The damaged Scoot aircraft was scheduled to travel to Tianjin, China, according to The Strait Times.

No injuries were reported.