FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Emirates, Scoot planes damaged in Singapore
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 30, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 5 months ago

Emirates, Scoot planes damaged in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Two planes operated by Emirates [EMIRA.UL] and Singapore Airlines' wholly-owned, low-cost carrier Scoot were damaged at Singapore's Changi Airport [CHAP.UL] on Thursday.

Singapore newspaper The Strait Times, quoting a Scoot spokesman, reported a Scoot aircraft's left wing was damaged after it came into contact with an Emirates plane while taxiing to the airport's runway.

An Emirates spokesman confirmed to Reuters one of its aircraft bound for Dubai was slightly damaged as it pushed backed from the terminal, without elaborating.

The damaged Scoot aircraft was scheduled to travel to Tianjin, China, according to The Strait Times.

No injuries were reported.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.