Singapore finance minister Heng discharged from hospital after recovery from stroke
#World News
June 25, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Singapore finance minister Heng discharged from hospital after recovery from stroke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who suffered from a stroke last month, has been discharged from hospital but will remain on a medical leave, the government said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, will continue to cover Heng’s duties, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Heng’s doctors have advised him against receiving visitors for the time being to minimize the risk of infection, the statement said.

“Mr Heng has made an excellent recovery from his stroke on 12 May 2016,” it said.

Tharman stepped down from his role as finance minister in October after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong inducted younger people into key ministries as part of preparations for a leadership transition.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
