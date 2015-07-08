Singapore to pay employers for hiring older, skilled locals

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will pay employers to hire older, local professionals, and will tighten rules on hiring foreigners, as part of efforts to address public anger over the growing number of foreigners working in the tiny island state.

Some Singaporeans feel they are being cut out of the job market by immigrants - one of the main factors behind the relatively weak showing of the ruling People’s Action Party in the last election in 2011.

The government has responded by adopting measures including cutting foreign labor quotas, hiking levies and requiring employers to advertise professional or managerial positions in a job bank only for Singaporeans before considering foreigners.

From Oct. 1, for two years, the government will pay employers 10-40 percent of gross monthly salary, capped at S$2,800 ($2,065), for hiring local managers and professionals for mid-level jobs paying at least S$4,000 a month, if those hired are over 40 and have been unemployed for at least six months, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement. (bit.ly/1CnTCsA)

To enhance a scheme to make managerial and professional jobs available to Singaporeans first, the ministry will require employers to publish the salary range of the vacancies in the job bank for Singaporeans, or risk rejection of work permit applications.

Singapore’s overall unemployment rate has hovered around 2 percent in recent years.

($1 = 1.3557 Singapore dollars)