Actress Nicole Kidman's father dies in Singapore
September 12, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Actress Nicole Kidman's father dies in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Nicole Kidman is escorted by her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, as she arrives at the 2005 Palm Springs Film Festival Gala dinner in Palm Springs, California in this January 8, 2005 file photo REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The father of Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has died in Singapore and police said on Friday they were investigating his “unnatural death”.

Tony Kidman, a clinic psychologist at the University of Technology, Sydney, was visiting the movie star’s sister, Antonia, who lives in Singapore, media said.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of Dr Tony Kidman’s sudden passing. During his 43 years at the University of Technology, Sydney, Tony has contributed greatly – as a colleague, as a researcher, and as a health practitioner,” Vice-Chancellor Professor Attila Brungs said in a statement.

“Tony will be missed by all at UTS. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Police said they were informed that a man in his 80s was pronounced dead in hospital.

“Police are investigating the unnatural death,” a police spokesman said. He declined to give details.

Reporting By Theodora D'cruz; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Nick Macfie

