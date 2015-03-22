Obama mourns death of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew, calls him 'true giant'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama offered condolences on Sunday on the death of Lee Kuan Yew, calling Singapore’s first prime minister “a true giant of history.”

Obama said in a White House statement that he appreciated Lee’s wisdom, including during discussions they held on the president’s trip to Singapore in 2009 when Obama was formulating his Asia-Pacific policy.

“He was a true giant of history who will be remembered for generations to come as the father of modern Singapore and as one the great strategists of Asian affairs,” Obama said of Lee, who died at age 91.